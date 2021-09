The U.S. is pushing to decarbonize its energy sources to stay in line with the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Major urban centers around the country like New York City and New Orleans have independently set timelines for net zero emissions by 2050 as well.

For decarbonization to work, it’ll mean building in energy storage so that grids are functional when renewable sources aren’t readily available, reports Popular Science.