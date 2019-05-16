News Update: Terminals - Gibson Energy expands Hardisty Terminal

Oil terminal

Gibson Energy expands Hardisty Terminal

CALGARY, Alberta -- Gibson Energy recently sanctioned 500,000 barrels of new tankage at the Hardisty Terminal under a long-term agreement with an investment- grade customer, the closing of the divestitures of Wholesale Propane and noncore Environmental Services North, and continued execution on its infrastructure growth projects.

The sanction of a new 500,000-barrel tank represents the fourth phase of development to be constructed at the Top of the Hill portion of the Hardisty Terminal. The tank will leverage certain infrastructure previously built as part of the prior phases, and is expected to be in service in the fourth quarter of 2020. Inclusive of the new tank, Gibson has sanctioned eight additional tanks representing an incremental 3.6 million barrels of new storage capacity as part of the build-out at the Top of the Hill in the past 18 months.

Meridian signs LOI for logistics facilities supporting Davis Refinery

BELFIELD, N.D. -- Meridian Energy Group Inc. recently signed a letter of intent (LOI) with an industry-leading firm for the midstream logistics support for the Davis Refinery in Billings County, North Dakota. Under the LOI, the midstream logistics firm will build, own and operate the crude oil and refined product midstream and logistics facilities for the refinery, enabling Meridian to focus on operations of Davis inside the battery limits.

The firm, which has asked to remain anonymous pending development efforts on the assets associated with the LOI, has over 70 years of midstream experience focused on providing a full suite of turnkey solutions to producers across the U.S. Meridian has initiated site preparation and grading at the Davis Refinery site and is proceeding with final design and equipment fabrication and procurement, with full construction commencing in spring 2019.

U.S. natural gas plant capacity, throughput show increases

WASHINGTON -- The EIA estimates between 2014 and 2017, natural gas processing capacity and processing throughput increased by roughly 5 percent on a net basis in the lower 48 states, even as the number of individual plants declined. Natural gas processing plant utilization rates stayed constant at 66 percent from 2014 to 2017, but several states experienced significant changes.

As of the end of 2017, 510 natural gas processing plants were active in the lower 48 states, with a total processing capacity of 80.8 Bcf/d. On average, these plants processed about 53.3 Bcf/d, operating at about 66 percent of capacity. Regions with increased natural gas production, such as Texas, West Virginia and North Dakota, showed the largest increases in natural gas processing capacity and throughput between 2014 and 2017.

In states such as Texas and Oklahoma, processing capacity grew more than throughput, resulting in slightly lower utilization in those states. Texas' lower utilization rate may be partly attributed to its decline in natural gas production in recent years.

Legislation to expedite FERC review introduced

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) recently introduced the Timely Review of Infrastructure Act (S.607), legislation aimed at reducing the long wait times for federal approval of energy infrastructure projects including LNG projects.

A shortage of highly specialized engineers, scientists and mathematicians tasked with reviewing construction applications at FERC has created a backlog of projects waiting to receive approval, and Cassidy's bill would improve FERC's ability to hire the qualified staff it needs to process project applications in a timely, efficient manner.

At press time, FERC currently had 13 pending applications for new LNG export facilities.

