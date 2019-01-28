WoodMac: Increased renewables supply rains on the fortunes of gas and coal

Coal generation was overtaken by wind and solar for the first time in five key European markets last year, according to recent research by Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables. 

As illustrated in the report, ‘European power supply: 2018 in review’, in 2018, the combined share of wind and solar in Europe's largest electricity markets – Germany, France, Italy, Iberia (Spain & Portugal) and the UK - increased marginally to 17%, lifting it above coal for the first time. 

“An end to the drought conditions which defined 2017 prompted a recovery in hydro generation, which increased by 28%. This uplift in renewables squeezed out supply from coal and gas (both down 9%) in every market except the UK.  Although the UK's renewable share reached an all-time high, nuclear outages – such as that at Hunterston B – highlighted the market’s reliance on gas (+1%) and imports (+29%),” commented Peter Osbaldstone, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables Research Director. 

The report also highlighted increased plant availability in France, which boosted nuclear generation by 3.5% - accounting for 72% of power supply. Compounded with the strong performance of renewables, this increased power exports by 53% and in May, French exports reached 8.1 TWh - a record for a single month. 

“Coal fired power supply in Germany fell in 2018, as higher volumes of wind and solar continued to constrain market space for fossil fuel. While production from low-cost, indigenously produced lignite remained almost flat, generation from hard coal dropped to a new low in the market. Coal's overall share of power supply in Germany has fallen from 42% to 35% in the past 3 years,” said Matthew Campbell, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables Data Associate. 

