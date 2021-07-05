The Texas Panhandle may get 170.5M solar farm project

EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of the French utility EDF Group, is looking to build a 200-megawatt solar facility in Texas that would cost about $170.5 million.

The project is called Millers Branch Solar and construction is slated to begin in June 2023. At its peak, that work would provide jobs for 350 full-time-equivalent workers, according to documents published by the Texas comptroller.

EDF expects construction on Millers Branch to be complete by the end of 2024, at which time direct employment provided by the project would drop to one full-time worker.

The company has asked the local school district, Haskell Consolidated Independent School District, for a tax incentive that would limit the taxable value of the final asset, according to comptroller records. The incentive would come under Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code, which allows such deals between school districts and the companies behind certain kinds of industrial projects, including renewable power generation.

In this case, Haskell CISD would tax the asset as though it was worth $30 million rather than the $170.5 million the company will spend to build it.

The Chapter 313 agreement must be approved by the Texas comptroller, who must decide that the incentives are a determining factor for the project.