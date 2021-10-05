Sasol steps up net zero emissions plan; considers Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sasol, the South African chemical giant that has a complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana, plans by 2030 to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions across its worldwide operations by 30%, reports the Baton Rouge Advocate.

Photo courtesy Sasol

Sasol plans to increase its use of renewable energy, make its operations more energy efficient and explore carbon capture technology to “decarbonize” its footprint.

The company is already working toward purchasing direct and virtual renewable power for its Lake Charles manufacturing site, with commercial implementation anticipated by 2026. The company is looking as serving as a sustainability hub for partners. Read full story.