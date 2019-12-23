Port of Corpus Christi nears second year on 100 percent renewable energy

As the end of 2019 nears its conclusion, the Port of Corpus Christi is celebrating its second consecutive year of operating on 100 percent renewable energy.

The Port began shifting toward using renewable energy sources to power its operations in 2017, when nearly half of its energy consumption was purchased from renewable energy, specifically from wind-generation. That moved to 100 percent in 2018, when the Port claimed nearly 9.5 million kWh’s of green energy credits.

The Port of Corpus Christi was the first port along the Texas Gulf Coast to move to 100 percent renewable energy that year. This year, the Port’s operations have once again been fully powered by renewable energy.

Environmental stewardship is one of the four Pillars of Success, which are standards to which the Port of Corpus Christi holds itself and its customers to ensure responsible and sustainable growth. In addition to its renewable energy initiative, the Port has recycled 1.1 million pounds of materials since 2005, while also being proactive with air monitoring.

The Port of Corpus Christi was also the first Texas port to achieve Green Marine certification in 2016, and in September met ISO-14001 Certification for the 12th consecutive year.

“Being a good steward of our environment is a core belief for the Port of Corpus Christi, which is why we made the decision in 2017 to fully rely on renewable energy to power our operations,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “Our commitment to the region goes far beyond just ensuring responsible development, but also being conscientious about everything we do at the Port of Corpus Christi.”

“Serving as the Energy Port of The Americas comes with the added duty of making certain that we are being responsible with the energy we consume on a daily basis,” said Charles W. Zahn, Chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission. “This milestone is another example of the Port of Corpus Christi’s commitment to our community to guarantee future generations can enjoy a clean environment for decades to come.”