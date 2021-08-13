McDermott's CB&I completes conceptual design for world's largest liquid hydrogen sphere

McDermott International, Ltd announced that its CB&I Storage Solutions business has completed the design of a 40,000 cubic meter liquid hydrogen sphere as part of a study awarded by a leading natural gas producer earlier this year.

"Viable storage solutions play a critical role in supporting a large-scale hydrogen economy," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President, CB&I Storage Solutions. "This study confirms the feasibility of scaling up liquid hydrogen solutions beyond what was previously thought possible and positions us to better serve our customers in this growing industry."

The conceptual design for a double-wall liquid hydrogen sphere with a storage capacity of 40,000 cubic meters is approximately eight times larger than the world's largest liquid hydrogen sphere currently under construction by CB&I Storage Solutions for NASA.

"This study is just the beginning of achieving what's possible for liquid hydrogen storage," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We believe our engineering expertise will make a real, tangible difference in realizing the energy transition."