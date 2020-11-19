LyondellBasell sets ambitious plastic waste targets

HOUSTON -- LyondellBasell has set the ambitious goal to produce and market 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030. The Sustainability Report showcases LyondellBasell's strategy and ambitions for the next decade.

"LyondellBasell has been on a multiyear journey to advance the circular economy, and we have made strides in mechanical and advanced recycling, as well as producing renewable-based products," said Jim Seward, senior vice president of Research and Development, Technology and Sustainability for LyondellBasell.

Key elements of the report involve taking action on several fronts. Among the company's ambitions are:

Produce and market 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually, increase its investment in the recovery and recycling of plastic, and accelerate solutions to end plastic waste.

Reduce CO2 emissions by 15 percent per ton of product by 2030, relative to 2015 levels.

Advance diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace by accelerating initiatives, such as building diversity and inclusion (D&I) into the company's talent programs, implementing a D&I officer position and involving a cross-section of leaders to serve as the D&I Council.

Join industry peers to ensure 100 percent of plastic packaging is reused, recycled or recovered by 2040.

The company is also developing advanced recycling through its MoReTec technology, has expanded its mechanical recycling product grades and color offerings, improved the design of plastics to increase recyclability, worked with brand owners to increase product recyclability, and has achieved the first parallel production of polypropylene and low-density polyethylene made from renewable raw materials at commercial scale.

