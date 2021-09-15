Inspire Clean Energy and Shell close acquisition deal

Inspire, a technology enabled clean energy company, announced that it has officially completed its acquisition agreement with Shell New Energies US LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc.

As part of Shell, Inspire intends to accelerate its mission by scaling its offering of clean energy access to homes in the U.S.

"I couldn't be more excited to embark on this next chapter of Inspire's growth and innovation as part of Shell's Renewables and Energy Solutions portfolio," said Patrick Maloney, founder & CEO of Inspire.

"The planet is at a critical juncture and significant climate action is necessary. I am confident that, together with Shell, we will make the kind of impact needed to help mitigate the carbon emissions associated with the energy consumption of our customers," Maloney added.

Moving forward Inspire will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell and will retain its brand identity.