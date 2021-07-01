INEOS Styrolution celebrates 90 years of polystyrene

2021 marks the 90th year since the invention of the first ready-to-use polystyrene.

It may seem that this material is a recent invention, but the polystyrene we know today came of age in 1931, and its beginnings go back even further -- 1839.

German pharmacist Eduard Simon first discovered polystyrene as early as 1839 by isolating a substance from the bark of a styrax tree that he called styrene (German: "styrol"). He noticed the new substance did not evaporate when heated, but instead thickened into a jelly. He called the new material styrene oxide, not knowing he had just witnessed the very first polymerization rather than oxidation.

The road to the production of polystyrene was paved in the years 1929 and 1930 through patents and perfecting recipes. In 1931, earlier challenges were overcome by introducing the first ready-to-use polystyrene - or "Polystyrene II," as it was initially called - produced by degassing volatile components in a vacuum. Later enhancements of the production process resulted in improved material at a higher degree of polymerization: "Polystyrene III" and "Polystyrene IV."

In 1931, a single production site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, served global demand for polystyrene. Today, 90 years later, INEOS Styrolution continues to produce styrenics in Ludwigshafen while also managing various sites producing polystyrene across three global regions: Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific; and the Americas.

Many industries have innovated using this valuable and sustainable material that is so indispensable to our modern way of life. Polystyrene has become essential in industries needing safe, hygienic products such as life-saving medical applications, COVID-19 detection kits, respiratory devices and face shields. It is also used as energy-efficient insulation in construction and appliances and is a popular choice for food packaging, as well as in most electric/electronic devices in a home or office environment.

We are aware of the challenges of plastic waste and how polystyrene fits within that conversation. Thankfully, there has been so much innovation within the science of recycling plastics that post-consumer waste is extremely valuable for INEOS Styrolution. With a number of leading technology providers, INEOS Styrolution is addressing the challenge of moving toward a circular economy by recycling polystyrene and reducing plastic waste.

Polystyrene is one of the best sortable plastics, and it continues to show very promising results in first lifecycle assessments. Its molecular properties hone unique signaling capabilities that allow for easy and extremely precise sorting. Explorations in the recyclability of polystyrene have confirmed it can be recycled via a wide range of recycling technologies, allowing us to take the "single" out of "single-use."

In 2019, INEOS Styrolution reported a breakthrough in the advanced recycling of polystyrene. We announced the first production of polystyrene from depolymerized material. This award-winning innovation takes advantage of the unique chemical property of polystyrene that allows reversing the polymerization process.

Advancements in recycling technologies continue to occur and have made it possible for polystyrene to become a closedloop product. Additionally, this lightweight material has quite a light footprint. The first calculations predict a 50-percent-lower carbon footprint than traditional virgin (fossil- based) styrene monomer production.

Committing to closing the loop toward a circular economy for plastics is the next step in the material's future. New advanced recycling technologies have made it possible for polystyrene to become a closed-loop product. Its unique chemical structure allows it to break down easily and be recreated into new polymers with precisely the same high quality and performance as before with no downcycling. This process can repeat over and over again.

Companies like INEOS Styrolution are working closely with plastic recycling partners and government officials to make advanced recycling easily accessible to all parts of the country, with the vision of ensuring the polystyrene of the next 90 years are the same polystyrene molecules in use today.