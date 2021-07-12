INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA receives ISCC PLUS certification

INEOS' manufacturing sites in Texas and California were recently awarded ISCC PLUS certification from International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC).

This certification supports recent successful, commercial-scale trials of advanced recycling technology for the production of ethylene, propylene, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP).

Advanced recycling converts waste plastic, which was destined for a landfill, back into a liquid raw material for use again in next-generation plastic production. Also known as "chemical recycling," this technology can be used for many types of plastic including mixed-plastic waste streams that are normally difficult or impossible to process with traditional recycling.

The new technology enables plastics to be recycled back to a raw material stream and returned to the market as new product from recycled material. The product properties are identical to virgin plastics made from oil and gas. Advanced recycling creates a closed-loop system for plastics management, helps reduce landfill, prevents plastic from ending up in the environment and reduces the use of fossil-fuel-based raw materials.

"Plastic waste is an important problem that INEOS is committed to addressing," said Mike Nagle, CEO of INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA. "Using difficult-to-recycle waste streams as a new raw material is a step-change. This investment is beneficial to INEOS and our customers, but also for the overall global issue of plastic waste and the management of essential plastic products. I applaud the team and the business for reaching this important milestone as part of our circular economy program."

INEOS is committed to contributing to a circular economy where materials are reused and recycled to the maximum extent possible through both mechanical and advanced recycling in a broad range of applications.

INEOS Olefins & Polymer USA has received strong customer interest in polyethylene and PP products derived from recycled plastics. The ISCC PLUS certification supports the success INEOS has achieved in the commercial-scale trial and lays the groundwork for INEOS' commercial offering for a next generation of polymer products.

"The certification by ISCC continues the journey of building a sustainable business for the future with our customers, employees and neighbors," said Phil Fusco, vice president of polymers for INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA. "We are committed to the transparency and challenge that certification such as ISCC PLUS brings to our organization and our industry. The response to both this certification and our success in processing advanced recycled feedstocks from our high-density polyethylene and polypropylene customer base has been overwhelmingly positive. We now have advanced recycled HDPE and PP available for sale."

ISCC is an independent multi-stakeholder organization providing a globally applicable certification system for the sustainability of raw materials and products. ISCC holds objectives regarding the implementation of environmentally, socially and economically sustainable production. This certification validates that INEOS meets the objectives of ISCC PLUS, and enables INEOS to further develop and offer a wide range of olefin and polymer products derived from recycled plastics.

For more information, visit www.ineos.com or call +41 (0) 21 627 7040.