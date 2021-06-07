Energy giant Total rebrands in shift to renewables

Paris-based energy giant Total made it official at its recent shareholders meeting and changed its name to TotalEnergies in a strategic effort to identify as a broad energy company. In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity as well.

The world's fourth-largest privately-owned oil and gas producer, Total aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, in part by investing in more solar and wind power projects.

“Energy is life. We all need it and it’s a source of progress. So today, to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge, we are moving forward, together, towards new energies," said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

"Energy is reinventing itself, and this energy journey is ours. Our ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. That is why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies," Pouyanné added.

This new name and new visual identity embody the course TotalEnergies has resolutely charted for itself: that of a broad energy company committed to producing and providing energies that are ever more affordable, reliable and clean, TotalEnergies stated in a press release about the change.

TotalEnergies' ticker symbol will be "TTE" on the Euronext and London Stock Exchange, with the change on the New York Stock Exchange effective June 11.