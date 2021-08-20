Calumet Montana Refining and Governor Gianforte cut ribbon on first delivery of renewable feedstock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. announced that the partnership and the Honorable Governor Greg Gianforte held a formal ribbon cutting ceremony at the plant.

This event celebrated the delivery of the first seed oil feedstock to be used in the production of renewable diesel fuel.

This event highlights an in-progress energy transition project at the facility. Montana Renewables is a fast-paced project in which part of the existing plant is being converted to produce renewable fuel.

The project is significant for the local community and the State of Montana, with an end goal of integrating farm and ranch operations within Montana for the processing of other renewable feedstocks. The conversion will be complete and operations will begin in the second quarter of 2022.