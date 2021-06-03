BP invests $220 million in U.S. solar projects

BP boosted its investment in U.S. renewables with a $220 million purchase of solar projects from developer 7X Energy.

The acquisition represents a significant step towards bp’s target of growing its net developed renewable generating capacity to 20GW by 2025 and aim to increase this to 50GW by 2030.

The deal will also grow bp’s renewables pipeline from 14GW to 23GW. These assets will be developed through bp’s 50-50 solar joint venture Lightsource bp, a global leader in solar energy, applying Lightsource bp’s capabilities to accelerate bp’s renewables targets.

“With this purchase, we are continuing to put our strategy in action as we grow our renewables business in a deliberate and disciplined way. It brings us 9GW of high-quality solar projects in markets where we can create integrated renewable energy offers through our trading and customer franchises," said Dev Sanyal, bp executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy.

“We will bring the industry-leading expertise of Lightsource bp together with the breadth of bp’s integration capabilities in the U.S. to develop this portfolio of projects. This is a significant step as we continue to deliver on our net zero ambition,” Sanyal added.

“bp’s new high-quality solar portfolio will provide low carbon energy, create U.S. jobs and deliver the competitive returns our shareholders expect," said Dave Lawler, bp America chairman and president. “In line with our strategy, we’ll aim to integrate these projects with our existing onshore and offshore wind, natural gas, and trading and shipping businesses to give customers what they want — reliable, affordable and clean energy.”

Solar energy is the fastest growing power source in the U.S. and is expected to quadruple over the next 10 years. It currently accounts for more than 40% of all new electricity generating capacity added in the U.S.

The projects are spread across 12 U.S. states, with the largest portfolios in Texas and the Midwest. Assets with a combined generating capacity of 2.2GW are expected to reach final investment decision by 2025, with the remaining progressing by 2030. Once developed, these projects will have the capacity to generate enough clean energy to power around 1.7 million U.S. homes. The development is also expected to support thousands of jobs through construction.

As an integrated energy company, bp is able to combine its trading, mobility and customer expertise with Lightsource bp’s world-class solar project development experience and execution capabilities.