Bold technologies for today and tomorrow

The dual challenge of meeting the world’s energy needs while lowering greenhouse gas emissions will continue long after economies restart, businesses reopen and travel resumes.

ExxonMobil and its partners are working to address the dual challenge today and in the future. Together, we’re researching innovative technologies and solutions, like carbon capture and biofuels, to meet the growing demand for energy while mitigating the risks of climate change. The company is also setting goals to reduce emissions from its operations and helping consumers reduce their carbon footprint through advanced fuels, lubricants and lightweight plastics.

Learn more about ExxonMobil’s ongoing efforts to prepare for a lower-carbon future while meeting the energy needs of a growing population.

