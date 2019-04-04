Venture Global receives authorization for LNG export facility

Venture Global LNG Inc. recently received an order granting authorizations by FERC under Sections 3 and 7 of the Natural Gas Act for the company's Venture Global Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility and associated TransCameron Pipeline in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

"With our FERC order in hand and our project contracted with binding 20-year sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG, we plan to immediately commence construction activities in Louisiana in close coordination with FERC and other agencies," Venture Global Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel jointly stated. "This milestone is the culmination of years of effort, and we are proud of the excellent work done by our regulatory, environmental, legal and engineering teams. We are excited to begin construction of our Calcasieu Pass project and deliver low-cost LNG to our global customers in 2022."

The 10-million-tons-per-annum (mtpa) nameplate Calcasieu Pass facility will employ a comprehensive process solution from GE Oil & Gas LLC, part of Baker Hughes, a GE Company, that utilizes mid-scale, modular, factory-fabricated liquefaction trains.

Venture Global is also developing the 20-mtpa nameplate Plaquemines LNG export facility and associated Gator Express Pipeline in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. The Plaquemines LNG facility received its Draft Environmental Impact Statement Nov. 13 and expects to receive its Final Environmental Impact Statement May 3, according to the Notice of Schedule for Environmental Review issued by FERC Aug. 31. FERC has established a 90-day federal authorization decision deadline of Aug. 1. Plaquemines LNG has executed a binding 20-year SPA with PGNiG.

