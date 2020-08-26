TCEQ to request rule suspension

Photo courtesy: Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)

With hurricane Laura rapidly approaching the Texas Coast, TCC has been informed that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will soon be requesting that Governor Greg Abbott issue a rule suspension.

This rule suspension will be targeted towards any rules that rules could prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with Hurricane Laura.

Please keep in mind that regulated entities must still prepare and maintain records related to the actions and suspended rules. These rules may also have federal counterparts in statute or regulation and this suspension would not apply to such federal counterparts. This rule suspension will likely be effective for all counties declared as a disaster area in the Governor’s August 23 Disaster Declaration.

The Declaration may be found here: https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-greg-abbott-issues-disaster-declaration-in-the-wake-of-hurricane-marco-and-tropical-storm-laura

TCC will send another notification on this as soon as we receive the request and what rules will be potentially suspended.

Additionally, TCC has received notification from the Harris County Department of Emergency Management that the placard previously distributed by TCC will be accepted as additional documentation by the county for reentry and return to the plant. This is the placard that identified the employee as a Critical Infrastructure Sector Worker under guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The placard may be found here: CISA Essential Worker Placard

If you have any questions about this update, please contact Sam Gammage, TCC General Counsel at gammage@texaschemistry.org or 512-646-6403.