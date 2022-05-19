Oil markets strive for stability despite turbulent times

As the energy industry embarks on the second quarter of 2022, the challenge of supply chain interruptions caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine continues.

This, coupled with President Biden's ban on oil imports from Russia, has created new challenges for the energy sector.

Discussing what this ban will mean for U.S. refining and the industry in general, Helen Currie, chief economist of ConocoPhillips, noted that the U.S. imported 200,000 barrels of Russian crude each day in 2021.

Hellen Currie, chief economist, ConocoPhillips.

"Yes, there were some additional products, but looking at crude, one thing we know about refining in the U.S. is that it is a very complex system with a lot of advanced refineries," Currie said at CERAWeek by S&P Global, expressing that she expects refiners to "optimize around" the ban.

"I'm not in that business, but I would tend to suspect that refiners [in the period leading up to the import ban] had already been looking to not purchase Russian crude," she said. "We've already seen the markets impose their own sanctions [on Russian crude and products] by many buyers in a lot of different companies around the world."

Nonetheless, Currie said she believes that, "from a policy standpoint," the Biden administration made the correct decision to impose the ban.

"I would also add that, with respect to U.S. refining and looking at last year's import data, I don't think it makes a lot of difference," she said, reiterating that she suspects "refiners were already looking to optimize with other crudes."

With the increasing price-per-gallon of fuel at the pumps, supply is in the spotlight, but demand always remains a crucial part of the equation in both short- and long-term demand, she said.

"Setting that aside, prior to the crisis, we were looking for the demand to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels this year, averaging 100 million barrels per day of liquids demand, and continue growing," she said. "We believe oil demand is going to continue to grow at least through this decade. We also recognize that there's a lot of competition in the transportation sector currently, particularly from electric vehicles."

A considerable amount of volatility in the market will continue throughout 2022, Currie said, "with prices staying where they are. We'll see this summer just how high gasoline and diesel prices get, what that does to demand, and just how elastic or inelastic demand is as we come out of the pandemic."

Currie said she anticipates that demand will probably plateau in the 2030s.

"The crude price level that is ultimately reached and how long that level is maintained will have a bigger impact than the speed at which oil prices increase," Currie said.

According to Currie, the energy industry is not alone as it navigates the reality of rising prices for its customers.

"The one thing we've failed to mention is the impact on food prices because of all the agriculture exports, and how quickly that begins to filter in through grocery store prices," she said. "That affects the overall household budget and, therefore, is going to affect the demand for oil and oil products."

Currie said she hopes that the crisis in Ukraine soon de-escalates and is peacefully resolved.

"But if the conflict does persist and people start to see that [these prices are] going to stay where they are, you are going to see discretionary behavior start to reflect those higher prices because income hasn't adjusted yet," Currie said. "It could then end up trimming our demand outlook for this year."

Currie explained that she is convinced by a preponderance of evidence that oil demand will continue to move "in the positive direction, moving forward."

"The higher these prices get will be a headwind as to just how high this demand continues to climb over time," she said.