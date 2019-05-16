New rigger, signalperson certification meets OSHA standards

The Iron Workers (IW) found it easy to comply with OSHA's 2010 Subpart CC Cranes and Derricks in Construction standard with its comprehensive 80-hour rigging and cranes training. The training consists of 23 instruction units, assignments, and written and performance testing. The training and qualifications are documented on the IW Apprentice Tracking System, and convenient Quick Response Code verification allows employers to verify qualification online. The IW qualified rigger and signalperson training meets the Canadian National Occupational Analysis requirements, and Southern Company and Crosby are among leading end users and contractors that have endorsed the training program.

OSHA's 2010 Subpart CC Cranes and Derricks in Construction standard doesn't require a certification but calls for a "qualified evaluator" to ensure the rigger or signalperson is qualified to carry out required tasks. OSHA has recognized the IW meets the definition of a "qualified evaluator" in a letter of interpretation. Although OSHA doesn't require certification, many contractors, states and municipalities request or require qualified rigger and signalperson certification, which establishes a need.

Third-party training and certification comes with a hefty price tag and without input from IW subject matter experts, ironworkers and their contractors on testing. Recertification can cost up to $500.

Sponsored by the ironworker-contractor partnership, IMPACT, the IW Rigger and Signalperson Certification program was launched this spring, eliminating the high price tag of certification and recertification for ironworkers.

The Ironworker International Certification Board designated a program director to work with subject matter experts and an accredited job analysis facilitator from Nocti Business Solutions to develop the certification. Subject matter experts developed testing components using job task analysis and feedback from apprentice coordinators and ironworkers and their contractors.

Examinations will be administered through a secure learning management system under proctor supervision. Duties and tasks were identified and prioritized by importance, and the exam was piloted and analyzed.

The certification is based on testing competence, promoting a safe and efficient jobsite. Ironworkers must be drug-free and have 6,000 hours of industry experience to qualify for the certification. Candidates must complete a two-hour written exam followed by a two-hour practical exam that consists of crane hand and voice signals, rigging inspections, rigging hitches, standard knots, and safely rigging and moving an asymmetrical load. The certification is due to receive accreditation from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies.

For more information, visit www.ironworkers.org or call (202) 383-4800.

