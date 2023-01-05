Judge rules against Livingston Parish moratorium on carbon capture project

A federal judge has sided with a company preparing to store carbon dioxide emissions under Lake Maurepas, ruling the company can move forward with plans to build test wells after a local ordinance aimed to block such action.

Air Products, a global hydrogen manufacturing company headquartered in Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit late last year against the Livingston Parish Council for trying to slow progress on its impending multi-billion-dollar plant in Ascension Parish.

The suit came in response to the council’s 12-month moratorium on the construction and drilling of Class V injection wells — a necessary data-collecting step for companies looking to sequester CO2 underground — within the parish.

