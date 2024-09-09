The importance of energy leadership in election politics

As we approach Election Day, the 2024 presidential candidates are promoting their positions on various policy issues.

One critical issue for every American, especially those in the Gulf Coast, is domestic energy production.

America’s O&G companies have consistently met the growing demand for reliable, affordable energy, which is crucial for American families and small businesses. This is an important reminder, particularly during election season when partisan attacks may target an industry that is so integral to America’s economy and energy security.

Louisiana plays a pivotal role in the energy sector, significantly contributing to both national and local economies. The O&G industry is not only a powerful economic driver and job creator but also crucial for national security. Louisiana’s future depends on a strong energy policy that supports its vast energy infrastructure, from offshore drilling platforms in the GoM to an extensive network of pipelines and refineries.

Our state and nation’s economic future depends on a strong U.S. energy policy. Sound policy decisions in Washington can make our nation more secure while helping American families and businesses cope with the negative impacts of inflation. In the Gulf Coast, where the economy is deeply intertwined with the energy sector, policy changes can significantly impact local jobs and economic stability.

In times of inflation and geopolitical instability, Americans need more affordable energy and less partisanship. Louisiana’s O&G industry believes that by working together, we can secure and strengthen U.S. energy leadership. That’s because, regardless of political party, all Americans benefit from affordable, reliable energy; misguided policies can threaten our existing energy advantage at home.

To sustain and grow its energy sector, Louisiana needs policies that encourage increased production and streamline permitting processes, with sensible regulation and sound tax policy. LMOGA supports the API’s five-point policy roadmap announced earlier this year.

Key pillars to strengthen U.S. energy leadership and solidify Louisiana’s role in the industry include:

• Protecting consumer choice by allowing freedom in vehicle selection.

• Bolstering America’s geopolitical strength by lifting the pause on LNG permits, benefiting Louisiana’s extensive LNG export facilities.

• Advancing sensible tax policy to incentivize investment in the energy sector.

• Fully leveraging U.S. natural resources with a federal leasing strategy that supports the GoM’s offshore production.

• Reforming the federal permitting system to improve infrastructure development.

Louisiana’s energy sector is crucial for achieving the national economic and environmental goals of the incoming administration. Ready to collaborate with new leadership, the industry aims for a brighter future for both the state and the nation, focusing on sustainability and innovation. Louisiana’s energy companies are investing in technologies and practices to reduce environmental impacts and increase efficiency, including advancements in carbon capture and storage and improved drilling techniques.

Louisiana is also leading workforce development in the energy sector. The state’s universities and technical schools offer specialized training programs to equip workers with the skills needed to thrive in the evolving energy landscape, ensuring a competitive workforce capable of meeting global energy market demands.

LMOGA maintains its stance: advocating for policies that preserve domestic O&G supply and ensuring American workers can meet the nation’s future energy demands.

The O&G industry is committed to working with leaders in Washington to continue providing the energy that fuels America. A vote for American energy is a vote for economic prosperity. Louisiana, with its rich energy resources and strategic importance, is at the heart of this effort. By supporting policies that enhance energy production and innovation, we can secure a prosperous future for our state and nation.

For more information, visit lmoga.com or call (255) 387-3205.