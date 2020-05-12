IEA's 'grand coalition' to unite industry, environment

As part of its mandate as a leading global energy organization, the International Energy Agency (IEA) is focusing on both energy security and global clean energy transitions, helping governments steer the energy sector toward international climate targets in a secure, sustainable and affordable manner. IEA Executive Director Dr. Fatih Birol recently pointed out the energy sector has a key role to play in global energy transitions.

"Without solving the challenge of the energy sector, we have no chance of solving our climate challenge," Birol said. "We want 2019 to be remembered as the year of peaking global emissions and the 2020s as the decade of the decline in emissions. And the energy sector is ready to be part of the solution."

Committed to bridging the gap between the energy sector and climate goals, IEA brings together key government ministers, CEOs, investors and other major stakeholders from around the world with the aim of accelerating the pace of change through ambitious, real-world solutions.

To support this objective, IEA will publish two major studies by mid-July. The first will be a "World Energy Outlook Special Report" that will map out how to cut global energy-related carbon emissions by one-third by 2030. The second will be the newest "Energy Technology Perspectives" report, which will focus on an energy sector pathway for reaching net-zero emissions, looking in detail at all technological opportunities that could help reduce emissions in hard-to-abate sectors.

"The debate around climate change is sometimes too heated, and there is too much tension between the energy community and the climate change community," said Birol. "We think this debate needs to be taken in a cool-headed manner. This calls for a grand coalition that brings together all the stakeholders that have a genuine commitment to reducing emissions: governments, industry, financial institutions, international organizations and civil society."

For more information, visit www.iea.org or call +33 (0)1 40 57 65 00.