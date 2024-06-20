EPA grants Texas’ request for reclassification

The EPA published its final rule in the Federal Register granting Texas’ request to voluntarily reclassify the San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and Houston-Galveston-Brazoria (HGB) ozone non-attainment areas from Moderate to Serious for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

This final rule comes in response to Governor Abbott’s request to the EPA for a voluntary reclassification on October 12, 2023.

On January 26, 2024, the EPA published its proposed rule granting Texas’ request, discussed the consequences of reclassification, confirmed that certain State Implementation Plan (SIP) requirements for the Moderate classification were no longer required, but identified several Moderate SIP requirements that TCEQ will still need to submit.

On February 26, 2024, TCC submitted comments to EPA regarding the proposed rule, supporting certain aspects, but also condemning the EPA’s position to continue requiring certain Moderate classification submissions. Specifically, EPA proposes to continue requiring a 15-Percent Rate-of-Progress Plan; Contingency Measures for the failure to achieve Reasonable Further Progress; a Reasonable Available Control Technology (RACT) demonstration; Nonattainment New Source Review (NNSR) rules; and a Basic Vehicle Inspection and Maintenance (I/M) Program. TCC argued that these requirements are linked to the Moderate classification and should be moot upon reclassification to Serious. TCEQ submitted similar concerns in their comments.

Despite our comments, EPA explained in their final rule that all deadlines for the Moderate requirements will remain in effect, except for requirements that are explicitly linked to the Moderate attainment date. EPA’s position is based on its interpretation of Clean Air Act § 182(b).

The final rule also identifies January 1, 2026, as the deadline for the TCEQ to submit revisions to the Texas SIP to EPA addressing the Serious classification requirements for the nonattainment areas. These requirements include:

Enhanced monitoring;

Emissions inventory and emissions statement rule;

Reasonable Further Progress;

Attainment demonstration and Reasonable Available Control Measures (RACM);

Nonattainment New Source Review (NNSR);

Enhanced Vehicle I/M Program;

Clean-fuel vehicle programs; and

Contingency Measures.

The final rule also requires: (1) the TCEQ provide a demonstration evaluating the need for a transportation control measure program by January 1, 2028, and every three years thereafter; (2) deadlines for each nonattainment area to implement new Reasonable Available Control Technology (RACT) controls; and (3) deadlines to implement any new or revised Enhanced I/M programs in each nonattainment area.

Texas has 60 days to challenge the final rule.