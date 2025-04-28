EPA addresses E10 standards, allows for nationwide year-round E15 sales

In response to requests from the Governors of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, the Environmental Protection Agency is taking action to address the States’ concerns about E10 fuel standards by issuing an emergency fuel waiver.

Specifically, the agency has waived provisions that would have otherwise made E10 gasoline sold in those states meet a more stringent standard than conventional gasoline in other parts of the country. EPA’s action for these states means E15 and E10 are sold across the region on equal footing, helping ensure adequate gasoline supplies to consumers across the country. The agency expects retail stations in those States to pass cost savings to consumers at the pump because of these waivers.

As part of this action, the EPA is also allowing the sale of E15 gasoline — gasoline blended with 15% ethanol — nationwide during the summer driving season. This is consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order Declaring a National Energy Emergency.

“President Trump’s commitment to farmers and the Renewable Fuels Standard has been a cornerstone to his leadership. In my confirmation hearing, I pledged to establish certainty when it came to the sale of E15 year-round. Promises made, promises kept,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

The Clean Air Act allows the EPA Administrator, in consultation with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), to temporarily waive certain fuel requirements to address shortages. As a result of ongoing issues with gasoline supplies, Administrator Zeldin determined that extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist and has granted a temporary waiver to help ensure that an adequate supply of gasoline is available.

Currently, in about half of the country, E15 cannot be sold from terminals starting on May 1 and at retail stations starting on June 1. EPA is providing relief by extending the 1-psi Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) waiver for E15 gasoline.

EPA’s emergency fuel waiver will go into effect on May 1 when terminal operators would otherwise no longer be able to sell E15 in the affected regions of the country and will initially remain in place through May 20, the maximum number of days allowed under the Clean Air Act. EPA will continue to monitor the supply with industry and federal partners. The agency expects to issue new waivers effectively extending the emergency fuel waiver until such time as the extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances are no longer present.