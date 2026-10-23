DOE deploys defense funds to resuscitate U.S. refineries

President Donald J. Trump announced plans to provide up to $150 million in Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III funding to expand domestic petroleum production, storage, and logistics at refineries across the United States.

By leveraging DPA authorities, DOE will help increase domestic production of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products, strengthening America's fuel supply and lowering prices for American families and businesses. Together, this funding is expected to increase U.S. refining output by millions of gallons per day.

Key details of the DOE refinery funding

“After 17 years of Democrat leaders enacting energy subtraction policies that led to the closure of refineries and more expensive refined oil products, the Trump Administration is taking action to expand our nation’s refining capacity and strengthen our energy security,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “Thanks to President Trump, America is producing more oil and gas than ever before and thanks to President Trump, we will soon be producing more refined products as well. These Defense Production Act funds will be used strategically and in partnership with private industry to rapidly bolster America’s existing energy infrastructure. By restoring energy addition policies, we will continue to unleash American energy dominance and lower costs for the American people.”

The investment supports President Trump’s commitment to ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy while strengthening energy infrastructure critical to national defense. Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts, $1 billion in federal funding has been appropriated for energy-related projects deemed critical to national security. Presidential Determination No. 2026-11 identifies domestic petroleum production, refining, and logistics capacity as essential to national defense.

The selection process is ongoing and will be announced in the near future.