API replies to resuming federal leasing

American Petroleum Institute (API) Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, Frank Macchiarola, issued the following statement in response to the Department of Interior’s announcement that it will resume oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

API welcomes DOI announcement

“At a time when the administration and allies around the world are calling for more American energy, we welcome the Department of the Interior’s announcement today and urge the administration to hold onshore lease sales under the Mineral Leasing Act with sufficient acreage and fair terms. We also call on the administration to accelerate the long delayed five-year program for leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf.”

Since 1980, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior has been required to prepare a 5-year program to best meet national energy needs for the 5-year period, including a schedule of oil and gas lease sales and details on the size, timing and location of proposed leasing activity. The next 5-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1, 2022, as the current program is scheduled to expire and there will be no opportunities to obtain new leases for federal offshore development. Unfortunately, DOI is well-behind schedule in this multi-year regulatory process and has yet to initiate the third comment period required for completion.

