AFPM urges opposition to “Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act”

AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA-12) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) to express AFPM’s opposition to H.R. 7688, the “Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act.”

AFPM shares Congress’s goal of protecting consumers, but Thompson notes H.R. 7688 “…is unnecessary, detached from market realities and could exacerbate problems for consumers.”

“Congress should instead consider legislation that encourages more domestic energy production, including promoting infrastructure development, addressing escalating regulatory compliance costs, modernizing fuels policies, and ensuring capital markets are functioning for all participants.”