Venture Global, Inc. has reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“Venture Global had an exceptional third quarter, with record sales and earnings, enabled by our team’s best-in-class execution and LNG production at the high end of our anticipated range. We are proud to have commenced commercial operations at Plaquemines Phase 1 on October 31st and begun delivering on our long-term contracts at one of the fastest rates for a greenfield LNG project of this scale. Our strong operational performance and outlook on pricing have allowed us to raise the midpoint of our volume and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY 2026, and we remain confident in our business heading into next year,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel.

“We are also excited about a potential new, additive line of business for the Company: expanding our existing and proven capabilities building and operating an island-mode power and infrastructure network to be able to offer an off-grid AI utility to support data centers. Venture Global can provide access to island-mode power, land, closed-loop water systems, American natural gas supply, our in-house EPC, and track record of execution as the market dictates to support compute capacity for the country’s AI race. By leveraging this natural extension of our Company’s core competencies, we can solve for the predominant challenges to the data center build out similar to how we solved the key speed and scale challenges for the LNG market.”

Key financial highlights include:

Generated strong third quarter 2026 financial results:

Revenue of $4.8 billion, an increase of 43% from Q3 2025, bringing year-to-date revenue to nearly $14 billion

Income from operations of $2.3 billion, an increase of 74% from Q3 2025

Net income of $2.5 billion, an increase of 493% from Q3 2025

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $2.6 billion, an increase of 69% from Q3 2025

Exported 124 cargos and sold 465.8 TBtu of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”), an increase of 24 cargos and 92.8 TBtu sold, or 25%, from Q3 2025.

Commenced commercial operations (reaching the commercial operations date, or “COD”) at Phase 1 of the Plaquemines Project and the sale of low-cost LNG to long-term customers on October 31, 2026, in just over 53 months from the project’s final investment decision (“FID”) making it one of the fastest greenfield projects ever completed.

Announced frame agreements with GE Vernova and Baker Hughes Energy Services in October 2026 for up to 16 new, 720 MW power islands and associated power transformer and grid equipment, to support potential expansion of our existing off-grid, island-mode power network. This staged, market-driven expansion could enable Venture Global to support the build out of data centers.

Increased Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $10.0 – $10.3 billion (3) , up from $8.7 – $9.1 billion, which assumes a weighted average liquefaction fee of $21.00/MMBtu – $22.00/MMBtu for our remaining unsold cargos, in line with current forward curves.

, up from $8.7 – $9.1 billion, which assumes a weighted average liquefaction fee of $21.00/MMBtu – $22.00/MMBtu for our remaining unsold cargos, in line with current forward curves. Increased contracted 2026 cargos to 99% of available cargos at a weighted average liquefaction fee of $6.46/MMBtu.

Tightened and raised the midpoint of the expected cargo range to 509 – 518 from 500 – 518 for 2026.

Tightened delivery window for expected timeline for the start of LNG production at the CP2 Project to mid-year 2027, just 24 months after Phase 1 FID.

Expanded total assets as of September 30, 2026 to $68.1 billion, an increase of $18.0 billion from $50.1 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Executed 2.0 MTPA of new or increased 20-year LNG offtake agreements during and following the third quarter:

Entered a new 20-year SPA with ConocoPhillips to sell 1.0 mtpa starting in 2030;

Entered a new 20-year sales and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with China Gas to sell 0.5 mtpa starting at COD for the CP2 Expansion Project; and

Increased a 20-year SPA by 0.5 mtpa with an existing high credit quality customer.

Other recent key financial milestones achieved during the third quarter through today:

Venture Global LNG, Inc. (“VGLNG”) secured a $3.0 billion 364-day revolving credit facility to be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund certain project costs for CP2 Expansion and Plaquemines Expansion Projects

Since the start of 2026, repaid $2.8 billion of the $3.0 billion Equity Bridge Loan supporting the CP2 Project construction

LNG facility updates

Calcasieu Pass:

In the third quarter, the Calcasieu facility produced 37 cargos in line with prior expectations and surpassing our SPA obligations. With cooler weather and completion of summer maintenance, we expect modestly higher fourth quarter production. For 2027, we are planning incremental investments during the year which we expect should help enhance production volumes from the facility starting late next year.

Plaquemines:

We commenced commercial operations at Phase 1 of the Plaquemines Project on October 31, 2026, and as of today have loaded six cargos for our SPA customers. COD for Plaquemines Phase 2 remains on target for mid-2027. We continue to progress early development of the Plaquemines brownfield expansion and have now ordered much of the long lead-time equipment including eight liquefaction trains and gas compressor systems for the Cloud Connector Pipeline to support Phase 1 of the expansion. Subject to regulatory approvals, we are targeting FID in mid 2027 and first LNG in 2029.

CP2:

Construction at our CP2 Project continues to advance well, and given the tremendous progress we have made since Phase 1 FID in July 2025, we are narrowing the timeline for first LNG production to mid-year 2027. We now have 24 of the 36 liquefaction modules on site, as well as much of the gas pretreatment and power equipment. This should position the project to begin production approximately two years from FID, which we believe is substantially faster than any other LNG project of this scale to date. We are also making progress on the 10 mtpa CP2 brownfield expansion and are targeting FID in early 2027 with first production in late 2028.

Island-mode AI utility frame agreement updates

In October 2026, Venture Global entered into frame agreements with GE Vernova and Baker Hughes Energy Services for up to 16 new, 720 MW power island units and associated power transformer and grid equipment. The agreements support the company’s potential expansion of its existing island-mode power and infrastructure network to support the country’s data center buildout.

Like this news? Make BIC Magazine a Google preferred news source.

This marks a defining step in Venture Global’s evolution into what we believe will be the first fully vertically integrated AI Utility, combining energy and infrastructure as a single turnkey offering supporting America’s data centers. These agreements create a flexible framework to obtain such power generation and transformer equipment, among the scarcest resources in the market today. In this way, we believe Venture Global is able to solve one of the biggest constraints on new compute capacity and can deliver power to customers years ahead of traditional grid-connected timelines. The agreements build directly on the strengths we have developed over more than a decade of delivering large-scale LNG infrastructure: approximately 15,000 acres of controlled land, access to roughly 13 bcf/d of pipeline capacity, about 4 GW of existing power, and a 1,000-person in-house execution and EPC team with deep experience designing, constructing, commissioning, and operating island-mode grids. With two sites in Cameron and Plaquemines Parishes, about 250 miles apart, Venture Global expects to offer reliable, large-scale compute capacity without any reliance on public electricity or water supply.