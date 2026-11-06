U.S. refineries shift production from gasoline to diesel and jet fuel, EIA says

U.S. refineries have shifted production away from gasoline and toward distillate fuel oil and jet fuel in 2026 as higher refining margins encourage increased output of middle distillates, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Data from the EIA's latest Petroleum Supply Monthly, which includes figures through August 2026, shows gasoline yields have declined significantly while refiners have increased production of distillate fuel oil and jet fuel.

U.S. refineries typically produce approximately 45 to 50 barrels of gasoline for every 100 barrels of crude oil processed. However, gasoline yields averaged less than 45% from January through August 2026, remaining below the five-year low in every month.

Key points from EIA:

Gasoline production declines: Refinery yields of motor gasoline averaged less than 45% through August 2026, falling below the five-year low throughout the year. Distillate production increases: Distillate fuel oil yields exceeded the five-year average every month as stronger refining margins encouraged increased production. Jet fuel reaches new highs: U.S. refineries exceeded an average jet fuel yield of 12% for the first time in March 2026, maintaining yields at or above that level through August.

The shift comes despite elevated gasoline prices. According to the EIA, constrained global supplies of distillate fuel oil and jet fuel have supported higher refining margins for those products, providing refiners with an incentive to maximize their production.

Distillate fuel oil, commonly sold as diesel fuel, and jet fuel are considered middle distillates because of where they fall in the petroleum refining process.

Gasoline, distillate fuel oil and jet fuel collectively account for approximately 85% to 90% of the petroleum products produced by U.S. refineries.

Jet fuel yields had already reached five-year highs during much of 2025. Strong refining margins in 2026 have continued to encourage refiners to prioritize jet fuel production.

The EIA's findings highlight how changing market conditions and global supply constraints are influencing the mix of petroleum products produced by U.S. refineries.