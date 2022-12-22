Technip awarded equipment contract by Chevron & QatarEnergy

Technip Energies has been awarded a contract for the supply of proprietary cracking furnaces for the 2,000 kta ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project, a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) and QatarEnergy, along the Gulf Coast in Orange, Texas.

This latest award is in line with the early engagement strategy with CPChem and QatarEnergy, which resulted in the selection of proprietary ethylene technology and includes the successful completion of the ethylene license and Process Design Package (PDP).

The modularized cracking furnaces will feature seven of the largest capacity furnaces that Technip Energies has ever designed. The cracker is designed using modern emissions reduction technology and processes that result in lower greenhouse gas emissions than similar facilities in the United States and Europe.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity of Technip Energies, commented: “We are very pleased that CPChem and QatarEnergy selected our cracker technology and design for this mega-cracker project. Utilizing our extensive experience with ethylene cracker design and our latest advancements to reduce emissions will contribute to their efforts to help enable a lower carbon future. We thank CPChem for its continued confidence in T.EN’s cracking technology, having previously incorporated the technology at other facilities.”