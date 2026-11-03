Petro Rabigh selects Worley to lead engineering and project management across Saudi Refining complex

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) has selected global engineering leader Worley to deliver comprehensive engineering and project management services for upcoming downstream developments across its integrated refining and petrochemical complex in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia.

Under the framework agreement, Worley will provide integrated services spanning front-end engineering design (FEED) bid preparation, detailed engineering, project management consultancy (PMC), technical evaluations, cost estimation, and procurement support.

The contract encompasses both new asset evaluations and brownfield modernization programs across Petro Rabigh’s operational footprint.

Expanding Capability Across Core Infrastructure

The service agreement establishes a standardized execution model for incoming capital works across the site’s process units, utilities, sulfur recovery facilities, and supporting logistics infrastructure.

Worley will mobilize local execution teams out of Saudi Arabia alongside specialists from its global engineering network to support projects from initial concept through execution.

“We are pleased to continue supporting Petro Rabigh as it advances its future project portfolio,” said Mohammed Alwazzan, Senior Vice President at Worley. “This award combines Worley’s local delivery capability in the Kingdom with the specialist expertise of our global network, enabling us to provide integrated engineering and project management services that support the safe, efficient, and sustainable development of refining and petrochemicals infrastructure.”

Enhancing Performance on the Red Sea

Petro Rabigh—a joint venture between energy giant Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical—operates one of the Middle East’s key downstream hubs along the Red Sea coast. The facility processes 400,000 barrels per day of crude and yields 5 million metric tons of petrochemical products annually.

The upcoming phase of work will focus on optimizing plant reliability, debottlenecking key units, and advancing sustainability initiatives across existing refining and chemical units.