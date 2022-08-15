Motiva plans Sept. CDU, reformer overhauls at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery

(Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises plans to overhaul the second largest crude distillation unit (CDU) and a catalytic reformer at its 626,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery beginning as early as Sept. 19, said sources familiar with the company's plans.

The company is also planning an overhaul of the large hydrocracker at the Port Arthur refinery, the nation’s biggest, beginning in January, the sources said.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 200,000-bpd VPS-4 CDU, 49,000-bpd CRU-4 and a sulfolane unit will be shut from Sept. 19 into November, the sources said.

The 105,000-bpd diesel-producing HCU-2 will be shut in January and February for the planned overhaul, the sources said.

CDUs are the first units to process crude oil by breaking it down into feedstocks used to make motor fuels, lubricants and plastics.

Reformers convert naphtha in high-value gasoline blendstocks that increase octane.