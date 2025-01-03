When Fred Guthleben started his career at the LyondellBasell (LYB) Fairport Harbor Plant in Fairport, Ohio, in 1991, he likely didn’t foresee how his professional and personal passions would intersect.

Guthleben’s love for fixing cars began as a child, working alongside his father on a vintage firetruck at just 11 years old. By age 14, he was known as the "Manic Mechanic," inspired by the 1979 ZZ Top song, and rode a moped to his first job at a local golf course.

Expand LYB Fairport Harbor celebrates 50 years of wire and cable resin innovation Fred Guthleben, maintenance specialist with LYB Fairport Harbor Plant

Today, Guthleben is a maintenance specialist at the LYB Fairport Harbor Plant, where he contributes to the production of wire and cable insulating resin. He is one of 45 employees at this facility, which is the exclusive producer within LYB of these specialized materials for the automobile and appliance industries. In alignment with sustainability goals, the site incorporates recycled materials into its resins. On average, the team produces and manages 600 billion plastic pellets annually.

A half-century of innovation

The LYB Fairport Harbor Plant is celebrating 50 years of producing wire and cable resin, a milestone that reflects its significant role in advancing automotive and appliance technology. Over the decades, the need for reliable insulation materials has grown in tandem with the increasing complexity of these industries.

Back in 1955, cars contained only a few hundred feet of wire. Today, modern vehicles may have up to two miles of wiring, a testament to the evolution of automotive electrical systems. Initially, polyvinyl chloride was the primary material used for insulation. However, its thermoplastic nature posed a challenge because it could melt when exposed to high temperatures.

In 1974, LYB addressed this limitation by developing and patenting its first crosslinkable compounds. These materials transformed the industry by providing flame-retardant insulation that could withstand extreme conditions. Cross-linked compounds encase conductors — typically copper — and retain their integrity even at high temperatures, enhancing the safety and performance of automobiles and appliances.

Meeting market demands

The Fairport Harbor Plant continues to innovate, adapting its products to meet the evolving demands of its customers. As vehicles become more electrified and appliances more energy-efficient, the plant plays a vital role in developing solutions that ensure safety, performance and sustainability.

A key focus for the plant is the ability to incorporate recycled materials into its resins. By doing so, LYB supports a circular economy, reducing waste while maintaining the high standards required by the automotive and appliance industries.

A personal connection

For Guthleben, the work at LYB is more than a job — it’s a source of pride. Over the years, he has owned many vehicles and witnessed firsthand how engine compartments have evolved to accommodate more advanced electrical systems. Each time he looks under a hood, he feels a deep connection, knowing the materials he helps produce contribute to the safety and functionality of these systems.

This sense of accomplishment is shared by his colleagues, whose work impacts industries far beyond the plant’s walls. Together, they’ve built a legacy of excellence, fueled by innovation and collaboration.

Looking ahead

As LYB Fairport Harbor celebrates this milestone, the plant remains a cornerstone of progress in wire and cable resin production. With a commitment to quality, safety and sustainability, the team continues to shape the future of the automotive and appliance industries.

For more information, visit lyb.com.