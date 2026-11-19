Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, announced it will resume operation at its biodiesel production facility in Ralston, Iowa.

The restart is supported by a commercial and operational agreement between Chevron and farmer-owned Landus Cooperative, an Iowa-based agriculture services cooperative.

The decision follows improved biodiesel market conditions, and the neighboring Landus processing facility gives the plant an efficient feedstock supply chain. Landus has recently made updates to its Ralston processing facility. Ralston is well-positioned in the country’s second largest state for soybean farming, and the Landus facility processes more than 28 million bushels of soybeans a year, making it the largest mechanical crush facility in the U.S.

Once fully operational, the Ralston facility will help increase the supply of biodiesel available to regional customers, support the broader diesel market and provide increased opportunities for soybeans raised by Iowa farmers. The restart is expected to create employment and contracting opportunities in the region, but timing and scope of workforce additions are still being assessed.

At full production, Ralston has a biodiesel production capacity of nearly 42 million gallons per year, enough to fuel more than 275,000 typical 18-wheelers. Chevron idled the facility in 2024 after a market downturn.

"Restarting the Ralston facility reflects improved market conditions and Chevron's commitment to helping meet our customers' energy demands," said Andy Walz, Chevron president of Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals. "As global oil markets remain tight, Chevron is taking practical steps across our entire system to help strengthen fuel supply. Bringing Ralston back online will enable additional biodiesel production capacity while supporting the communities and customers we serve."

The restart will be a staged process including staffing, maintenance, safety and operational-readiness activities prior to resuming production.

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“The combination of soy processing and biodiesel production at the Ralston site has long represented a powerful partnership among our companies, communities and stakeholders,” said Eric Heismeyer, Landus president and CEO. “Landus is proud to collaborate with Chevron on this important step toward increased market access for our farmer owners, and in doing so, contribute to Iowa’s collective renewable fuel and agriculture leadership.”

Chevron helps support reliable American fuel supply with both traditional fuels like petroleum diesel and renewable fuels like biodiesel and renewable diesel. Driven by its focus on safe and reliable operations, the company has expanded refinery throughput, giving it production flexibility to help increase diesel and jet fuel supply. Chevron recently announced record crude throughput at its U.S. petroleum refineries, which operated at nearly 98% utilization in the third quarter. It also achieved monthly renewable diesel and biodiesel production records in 2026, and the company has reinvested to bring more energy to a supply-constrained market.