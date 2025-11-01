Can Europe’s petrochemical industry reinvent itself?

Europe’s petrochemical industry is entering into one of the most pivotal periods in its modern history.

Once the backbone of global chemical production, the sector now faces overlapping challenges — from energy cost inflation and tightening carbon regulations to mounting global competition and feedstock disadvantages. Industry analysts increasingly describe the shift not as cyclical, but structural.

For decades, Western Europe dominated global plastics and chemical output. That leadership began to erode after the 2008 financial crisis, when production growth stalled and cost pressures mounted. According to industry data, EU chemical output declined by an average of 0.8% annually between 2013 and 2023, with a sharp 6.6% contraction in 2023 before a modest 2.5% rebound the following year. Over the same period, Europe’s share of global chemical sales fell from roughly one-third in 2000 to around 13% in 2023, while China’s share surged past 40%.

At the center of this divergence is feedstock economics. European steam crackers, which rely heavily on naphtha, face higher costs compared to ethane-based operations in the U.S. and Middle East. Industry estimates put European ethylene production costs around $800 per ton — about double the U.S. average and four times that of the Middle East. Following the 2022 energy crisis, average cracker utilization dropped to around 75%, forcing multiple site closures across the continent.

Global overcapacity and regional closures

Meanwhile, Asia continues its rapid capacity expansion. China’s ethylene output reached approximately 55 million tons per year by 2024, with capacity projected to approach 80 million tons by 2028—roughly half of new global additions. This has led to widespread oversupply and historically low margins. Several European operators, including ExxonMobil, SABIC, Dow, and TotalEnergies, have announced permanent or planned cracker closures, representing more than one million tons per year of olefins capacity.

The cost and carbon challenge

Europe’s competitiveness is also constrained by elevated energy and carbon costs. Even after easing from the 2022 peak, industrial gas and electricity prices remain several times higher than U.S. levels, driven by taxes and network charges. INEOS, for example, has publicly stated that one of its German plants pays over €140 million more annually for gas and electricity than a comparable U.S. site.

The EU’s Green Deal and Climate Law have set ambitious targets: a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, 90% by 2040, and climate neutrality by 2050. For petrochemical producers, this translates to a dual challenge — decarbonizing energy-intensive processes while transitioning toward renewable or circular feedstocks. Many industry leaders refer to this as a "triple penalty": higher feedstock and energy costs combined with strict carbon obligations.

Feedstock security and the geopolitical dimension

Europe’s dependence on imported hydrocarbons adds another layer of vulnerability. The loss of Russian pipeline gas after 2022 forced a rapid shift toward LNG, introducing new exposure to shipping disruptions and volatile global spot markets. Events such as the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage and Red Sea transport disruptions have underscored the need for diversified secure feedstock sourcing.

Despite these pressures, European producers are not without strategic advantages. The region’s highly integrated chemical networks — based on the "Verbund" concept of interlinked production — allow efficient use of by-products and improved resource utilization. Industry experts point to valuechain collaboration as key to maintaining competitiveness under new conditions.

Midstream integrators and processing specialists have a critical role in stabilizing these supply networks. For example, Evonik’s Oxeno division operates an integrated C4 complex in Marl, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium, that processes by-product streams from steam crackers into higher-value chemical intermediates. By fully utilizing crude C4 feedstock through proprietary catalytic and purification technologies, the company demonstrates how advanced process integration can prevent bottlenecks and maintain steady supply to downstream customers.

Oxeno’s operations also illustrate how digital planning tools and certified sustainable feedstocks can support both profitability and decarbonization. Its facilities are certified under the ISCC system, ensuring traceability of renewable and circular raw materials. Efforts like this show how partnerships between upstream and downstream operators can create flexibility and reduce emissions simultaneously.

Innovation and modernization

While some facilities have closed, others are modernizing. New investments, such as INEOS’s Project ONE in Antwerp, a state-of-the-art ethane cracker, demonstrate selective reinvestment in high-efficiency assets. These projects are designed to combine improved feedstock economics with lower carbon intensity, signaling how Europe’s refining and petrochemical base may evolve rather than disappear.

Meanwhile, industry initiatives are focusing on electrified steam cracking, CCUS and greater adoption of renewable feedstocks. These emerging technologies aim to reduce both direct process emissions and dependence on fossil-based naphtha.

The road ahead

Whether Europe can remain a globally competitive petrochemical hub will depend on its ability to adapt faster than the challenges evolve. Structural advantages — skilled labor, established infrastructure and strong downstream markets — provide a foundation. But success will hinge on new investment models, supportive policy frameworks and partnerships that bridge traditional industrial silos.

If the industry can leverage its integration strengths, enhance feedstock flexibility and accelerate its shift toward circular carbon pathways, Europe may yet redefine competitiveness on its own terms. In doing so, it could establish not as the lowest-cost producer, but as the most resilient and sustainable.

For more information on Europe's petrochemical market, visit cefic.org or energy.ec.europa.eu.