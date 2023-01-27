2023 Industry Outlook

**source Reuters Energy, Houston Chronical, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, TCC/ACIT, LCA/LCIA, AFPM, API, GBRIA, International Energy Agency (IEA) Refinitiv, and IIR - Jan 2023 by Jeremy Osterberger, BIC Magazine

Upstream

· Crude oil demand is increasing in 2023

· Recession potential in 2023 could curtail some demand

· Note recession fear index is lower as of Jan 23, 2023 – Wall St. Journal

Upstream/Midstream combined

· Over 1 trillion in upstream and midstream capital project spending projected over one to two years.

Midstream (Pipelines/Tanks/Terminals)

· 70k miles of pipeline infrastructure needed to meet net zero carbon dioxide goals for 2050

· New tank construction spending outlook is about the same as 2022

· XRI holdings (Chevron, Exxon-xto, pioneer) – Midland to Reagan counties – began construction on Evolution pipeline – water recycling and produced water infrastructure project

· Enterprise Products – (Brazoria County) Sea Port Oil Terminal received record of decision for obtaining license for the terminal. Comprised of fixed platform port marine terminal in the Gulf of Mexico connected to onshore crude oil storage facility

· P66 (Phillips 66) Midstream - $639MM with $329MM for sustaining asset capital and $310MM for growth capital

Downstream (refining and petrochemical combined)

· $14B in capital projects in the Downstream sector

· $153B in green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol related spending in chemical process plants

· $148B in industrial construction projects expected to break ground in 2023

· $2B in turnaround and outage work primarily in gulf coast 2023

· Twice as many turnarounds in 2023 vs 2022

Petrochemicals

· Global petrochemicals market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between now and 2026. Demand for crude and natural gas will continue to rise for plastics and petrochemical production despite slowing demand for gasoline for transport fuel.

· Automobiles, packaging, household goods and medical equipment are key factors in encouraging downstream companies to increase production capacity worldwide.

· Ethylene, the building block of plastics, is expected to drive downstream revenue over the coming years.

· There is an increasingly dynamic market for olefins and monomeric (building blocks) hydrocarbons.

· Acquisitions will continue - companies engaged in petrochemical products manufacturing continue to undergo mergers and acquisitions. In early 2022, Celanese announced the acquisition of DuPont’s mobility and materials business for $11 billion. In August, UK company INEOS signed not one but three petrochemical deals with Chinese chemicals giant Sinopec, worth $7 billion.

Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem)

Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy announced Nov. 16, 2022 plans to build an $8.5-billion ethylene and polyethylene integrated complex in Orange Texas on the Texas side of the Sabine River at the Louisiana border, with CPChem owning 51% of the venture and startup for 2026. Includes ethane cracker.

C3 splitter project in Baytown Texas

World scale 1 – Hexene project in Old Ocean, TX (Sweeney)

Kuraray – LaPorte

turnarounds in 2023 high activity

Dow

Seadrift, Texas – mid cap project $300MM announced completion planned 2025

Deer Park and LaPorte – small cap projects announced 2023 / 2024

Turnarounds at Dow will be less in 2023 vs 2022 at Dow (global statistic)

LyondellBasell Channelview

Propylene expansion being considered – new propylene facility for polypropylene production. FID expected end of 2023. 950 million pounds per year facility 35% expansion of existing production.

Arkema – Beaumont

$115MM expansion announced Fall 2022 - agriculture products development

Aquaspersions – Broussard, LA

7.5MM new facility – PPE manufacturing products manufacturer

CF Industries (ExxonMobil partnership)– Ascension Parish, LA

$2B carbon capture project at it Amonia facility.

Will store CO 2 at ExxonMobil in Vermillion Parish.

Refining

15 oil refineries have turnarounds (shutdowns/outages) scheduled between Jan and May 2023.

1.4MM in barrels per day processing capacity will be offline which is double the five year avg.

Refineries did not shut down in 2022 because margins were strong. Crack spread strong.

Global capacity expanding - Iraq's Karbala oil refinery is expected to start in March, and a second leg of Kuwait's 615,000 barrel per day al-Zour refinery is due to start up next quarter.

Refining Margins are sensational - Refiners are earning about $35.40 per barrel using the industry's crack spread <CL321-1+R>, a profit measure which compares the cost of crude oil to sale prices for gasoline and diesel, according to Refinitiv.

BLADE – Beaumont Light Atmospheric Distillation Expansion project, ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery

250,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at the existing 369,000 bpd refinery is expected by Jan. 31, the sources said, making the Beaumont refinery the second largest in the United States behind Motiva in Port Arthur

constructed from modular sections over four years

new Crude Distillation Unit will make up for the refining capacity to be lost at the end of this year when LyondellBasell Industries shutters its 263,776 bpd Houston refinery, said analysts.

There are refineries being built outside the USA in Kuwait, Mexico, Nigeria and China.

Chevron Pasadena Refining

Light Tight Oil (LTO) – increases capacity and heat control / efficiency project for existing site. Refinery modernization for diverse feedstock.

Major turnaround upcoming 2024

P66 Capital outlay for 2023

$853MM for sustaining asset capital

$1.1B growth capital for upstream, midstream and downstream

Refining - $1.1B including $389M for reliability, safety investment. $729MM for conversion of renewable diesel conversion at Rodeo San Francisco.

LNG

Freeport LNG – 4 th train to be installed – no timeline of breaking ground. Current project is a new carbon capture and sequestration project will expand FLNG’s gas liquefaction capacity. Includes new pipeline.

train to be installed – no timeline of breaking ground. Current project is a new carbon capture and sequestration project will expand FLNG’s gas liquefaction capacity. Includes new pipeline. Russia/Ukraine conflict driving more U.S. Export to Europe/Asia.

ESG – Renewables and Sustainability/Carbon Capture

$85B in projects planned for 2023

$20B in carbon dioxide pipelines and piping projects

To meet 2020 net zero goals we need 70,000 miles of pipelines

$40B in Renewable Diesel Projects

Most sustainability projects in the refining sector are expanding renewable diesel production capacity (Valero/Diamond Green Diesel, P66 Rodeo, Marathon Martinez, etc). Government subsidies for renewable diesel production via soy beans or waste oils are driving the investments. These fuels CANNOT provide for the transportation fuel demand outlook also these projects take two to three years to come online.

The oil refining industry is one of the key consumers of hydrogen right now, but most refineries are using “gray hydrogen”--derived from fossil fuels, rather than clean, green hydrogen derived from solar, wind, etc.

Blue hydrogen is the most likely winner in the refining industry as far as hydrogen sources.

ExxonMobil – Blue hydrogen project Baytown Texas. CF industries in Louisiana – hydrogen project and blue ammonia production project with carbon capture.

Power

Cleco Power, Central LA- Carbon Capture project announced – no details

Houston Ship Channel Area Projects

23 projects majority petrochemical and alternative fuels or sustainability.

$6.1 billion in value.

Three significant project announcements in 2022 including OxyVinyl, Chevron and Kaneka.

The ship channel itself is adding infrastructure improvements and Houston Ship Channel expansion project, Project 11, $1B investment underway which deepens and widens the ship channel. Working in tandem with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will not only widen the channel from 530 feet to 700 feet, but also will deepen upstream segments to 46.5 feet.

TCC/ACIT 2023 Outlook

TCC’s legislative priorities include TCEQ Sunset legislation and passage of a new property tax incentive now that Chapter 313 has expired.

Legislative priorities include tax policy, electricity reliability and costs, workforce development, as well as environmental, health, and safety issues.

Downstream Industry Challenges

Challenges: regulatory uncertainties, permitting pace are always a concern - permitting at federal level and in some cases held up at state level

Demand for transportation fuels is certainly not on the rise as EV sales increase and more of us WFH.

No industry is immune from the upheaval a global pandemic can cause. Flexibility is essential for resilience.

