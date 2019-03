Shell station

Workers at Royal Dutch Shell’s Pernis refinery in the Netherlands will go on strike if Shell does not meet their demands for a pay raise before Thursday night, Dutch labor union FNV said on Friday to Reuters.

Workers at the 400,000 barrel per day refinery will determine the shape and timing of possible actions at the beginning of next week, FNV spokesman Egbert Vellenberg said.

