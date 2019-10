SERGIO CHAPA | SABJ

Valero Energy Corp. began month-long maintenance work at the east plant of its refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. The company is maintaining its coker unit.

“Valero will be conducting routine maintenance activities at its East Plant from Oct. 11-Nov. 19,” the company said in a statement. “During this time, there will be increased vehicle traffic, lights and sounds in that area.”

The 293,000-barrel-a-day refinery includes an east and west plant.