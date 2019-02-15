Toray to increase production capacity of polypropylene film

Refiner 33

Toray Industries, Inc. decided to increase the production capacity of its polypropylene film TORAYFAN® manufactured by Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

A production facility with annual capacity of 30,000 tons will be additionally built at TPA’s Rhode Island Plant , which aims to start operation in 2020. TORAYFAN® is the lightest among plastic films and it is superior in transparency, toughness and aroma retaining property.

It is widely used for general industrial applications, capacitors and packaging materials and TPA has a high share in the North American market for high value-added packaging materials. The biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) market in North America is estimated to grow at a pace of 3% a year given the future population growth. In the food packaging film market in particular, there is an increasing push towards longer shelf life for food stuffand diversification of package designs for snacks, confections and health foods such as nutrition bars.

The production capacity increase announced this time in response to such diversification and sophistication of customer needs and the company aims to further expand the business by enhancing the production capacity at TPA early on. Toray is promoting the Expansion and Advancement of Global Business as one of the basic strategies of the medium-term management program Project AP-G 2019, and the TORAYFAN®capacity increase is part of the strategy.

Further, under the corporate philosophy of “Contributing to society through the creation of new value with innovative ideas, technologies and products,” the Toray Group is determined to vigorously propel the business expansion with the aim of achieving sustained growth in the growing business fields and areas.