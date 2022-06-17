The U.S. accounted for the highest capacity in the refining industry in 2021

The refining capacity is projected to grow at an AAGR of more than 2% from 2021 to 2026.

The US, China, Russia, India, and South Korea are the major countries that accounted for more than 47% of the total refining capacity of the world in 2021. Paraguana (Venezuela), Ulsan (South Korea), Ruwais (United Arab Emirates), Yeosu (South Korea), and Dayushan Island (China) are the largest refineries in the world in terms of refining capacity in 2021.

The Refining Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Market Forecast Report, 2022-2026 offered by GlobalData Plc provides a comprehensive overview of the global crude oil refining industry. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage of crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active, and new-build (planned and announced) refineries. The report also provides global and regional refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2026. It provides a comparison of key countries based on contribution to global as well as regional refining capacities. Furthermore, the report offers recent developments and the latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different regions.

Refining Industry Segmentation by Unit

Refining unit

Crude distillation unit

Condensate splitter unit

Coking unit

Catalytic cracker unit

Hydrocracking unit

Refining Industry Segmentation by Region

Africa

Asia

The Caribbean

Central America

Europe

The Middle East

North America

The Former Soviet Union

Oceania

South America

China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore are the major countries in Asia in terms of refining capacity. Ulsan (South Korea), Yeosu (South Korea), and Dayushan Island (China) are the major refineries in the region.

Major Planned and Announced Refineries

Lagos I, Nigeria

Al-Zour, Kuwait

Coega, South Africa

Yulong, China

Jieyang, China

Siraf, Iran

Dos Bocas, Mexico

Gulei, China

Lianyungang I, China

Tianjin II, China

Refining Market Overview