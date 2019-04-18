Tellurian’s Driftwood receives order granting authorization from FERC

Tellurian Inc. announced that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued the order granting authorization for Driftwood LNG, a proposed ~27.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefaction export facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the associated Driftwood pipeline, a 96-mile proposed pipeline connecting to the facility (collectively, the Driftwood project).

President and CEO Meg Gentle said, “Tellurian thanks FERC and other state and federal agencies for their diligence and for working alongside our team over the past three years to ensure that we bring the Driftwood project to the market safely and efficiently. We look forward to beginning construction and delivering first LNG in 2023.”