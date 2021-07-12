Teamsters Local 120 votes in favor of Marathon Petroleum’s revised contract offer

Members from the Teamsters Local 120 labor union, which represents nearly 12,000 men and women in over 300 companies across Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota, recently voted in favor of a revised contract offer from Marathon Petroleum.

The company’s new offer includes, among other improvements from their previous offer, protections that significantly limit the company’s ability to subcontract work traditionally done by the refinery’s highly trained, safety conscious permanent maintenance personnel.

After accepting the company’s contract offer, Teamsters Local 120 members began returning to work earlier this month.

In response to the vote, Teamsters Local 120 Business Agent Scott Kroona issued the following statement:

“From the start of the work stoppage, Teamsters Local 120 members made it crystal clear that safety was their top priority. While this new contract addresses some of our concerns, it does not address them all, we will continue our advocacy for a safer refinery through the grievance process in the contract and by advocating legislatively for policies that improve refinery safety at every site in our State. This has been a long battle, with many twists and turns, but we are immensely proud of our members who put their livelihoods on the line to demand better working conditions and protect their community. Teamsters Local 120 members are the best at what they do, and they are eager to get back to work.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our members and this community. One key item that went into our members’ decision happened at the state capitol this past week. Language is included in the Public Safety Omnibus bill that requires oil refineries in the state to maintain a full-time paid fire department to respond to emergency situations on the ground. We are thankful to Rep. Keith Franke and Sen. Karla Bigham for championing this vital refinery safety legislation.

“Teamsters Local 120 is grateful to every member of the Twin Cities community and the labor movement who rallied behind our members both virtually and in-person throughout the duration of the work stoppage. We also want to recognize the elected leaders who raised the voices in support of Teamsters Local 120.”