Sulzer helps petrochemical complex save energy

A leading petrochemical complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) turned to Sulzer Chemtech for help and guidance when it wanted to reduce the energy consumption of one of its large columns, which was being used in drying service to deliver high-purity products.

“Sulzer Chemtech suggested ways to reduce energy consumption without compromising on the column’s performance,” said Vinit Kale, sales manager — downstream, MEA region for Sulzer Chemtech. “The customer was also experiencing occasional vibration of trays in one section of the unit, which needed to be addressed.”

After collecting key data and having in-depth discussions to understand the full objective of the project, Sulzer Chemtech’s specialists offered an end-to-end solution using the company’s technology to save energy while maintaining high performance. Further, the project would be completed during the refinery’s turnaround schedule to minimize down-time.

To deliver the ideal solution, Sulzer Chemtech’s experts performed a plant match simulation to support the development of a suitable operating model. Once the plant operating conditions and performance were confirmed by the simulation, Sulzer Chemtech’s team conducted further studies to select column internals that would reduce energy usage. The team also looked at how to strengthen the trays being affected by unwanted vibration.

Sulzer Chemtech suggested to replace the existing trays in the top section with a combination of Sulzer Chemtech’s AYPlusTMDC, one of the most advanced structured packings, and the well-known MellapakPlus™ packing.

This hybrid solution was selected for its ability to support the column’s drying application while reducing energy requirements. Kale stated this combined bed of packing was proposed to replace 13 trays on the top section. “Per Sulzer Chemtech’s study, this would reduce steam consumption by 31 percent,” he said.

In the bottom section, Sulzer Chemtech suggested replacing the existing trays with high-performance trays that have been designed to offer robustness and other advanced features.

As the temperature of the feed entering the column was expected to increase, resulting in a possible two-phase feed, the mass transfer specialists recommended expanding the feed nozzle to accommodate the different flow.

The plant operator was convinced about the feasibility of the solution provided by Sulzer Chemtech to achieve the required energy savings. However, it understood it could get the full benefits only if such advanced internals were also installed correctly.

This is where Sulzer Chemtech’s Tower Field Services team in KSA stepped in. Already well known for its localized support for the installation of advanced internals, the group could also perform the nozzle enlargement job, thanks to its ASME certification for repairs on coded vessels.

As a result, Sulzer Chemtech was used for the full scope of the project, from design, fabrication, and supply and installation of internals to column modifications.

“Sulzer Chemtech also presented a detailed work schedule to show the work could be completed during the plant’s turnaround schedule,” Kale said. “The plant is now fully operational, and the performance of the column matches our predictions and the customer’s requirements, thus the operator can meet ambitious energy saving goals.”

For more information, visit www.sulzer.com or call (281) 540-2555.