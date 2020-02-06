Shell plans major Pernis oil refinery turnaround

Refinery 31

Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it is planning a major maintenance turnaround at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands starting on May 4, Reuters reported.

A video posted on the company’s Dutch website said the major maintenance will take place in May and June and involve cleaning towers and heat exchangers as well as replacing others.

The major maintenance means Shell will not have to do another maintenance of the same scale for another 3 to 6 years at the refinery, which is Europe’s largest with a capacity to process 404,000 barrels per day of crude.

