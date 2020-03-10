Shell Oil Products to sell two U.S. refinieries

Shell Puget Sound refinery

Equilon Enterprises, doing business as Shell Oil Products US, will proceed with the sale of two of its refineries: Mobile, Alabama, and Puget Sound, Washington.

The decision is consistent with the company’s previously disclosed plans to reshape its refining portfolio to leverage the company's "natural strengths and integration opportunities," it said in a press release.

“We are refocusing our global presence in line with that of our customers, trading operations, and chemical plants. This will result in a more valuable, integrated downstream business,” said Robin Mooldijk, EVP manufacturing.

This process could take many months and may or may not result in a finalized sales transaction. Shell may elect to discontinue the marketing process for one or both assets at any time. If the marketing process does not result in a finalized sales transaction, Shell plans to continue operating the refineries.

“Both refineries have done an excellent job over the last number of years and have made several notable achievements in safety, reliability and performance,” said Mooldijk.

The U.S. Gulf Coast will remain a key manufacturing hub for Shell, along with Rotterdam and Singapore. Likewise, Shell will maintain its marketing presence and continue to honor branded wholesale agreements within both the West and Gulf Coast regions.