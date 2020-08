Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas joint-venture refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations, Reuters reported.

Shell plans to begin restarting the small CDU at the Deer Park refinery later this week, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Franklin Paul