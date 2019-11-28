Sasol achieves beneficial operation of Louisiana ethane cracker

Sasol ethane cracker video May 2018

Sasol's worldscale U.S. ethane cracker has reached beneficial operation. Sasol's new cracker, the heart of its Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP), is the third and most significant of the seven LCCP facilities to come on line and will provide feedstock to Sasol's six new derivative units at its Lake Charles multiasset site.

"The cracker is the cornerstone of Sasol's transformation into a global chemicals company," said Sasol Joint President and CEO Stephen Cornell. "It solidifies our presence in the United States and will anchor our operations there for decades to come."

Sasol's Lake Charles ethane cracker is one of the largest in the world, with a nameplate capacity of 1.54 million tons per year. Approximately 90 percent of the cracker's ethylene output will be further processed into commodity and high-margin specialty chemicals for markets in which Sasol has a strong position, underpinned by collaborative customer relationships.

The ethylene produced in the facility will be used in six downstream plants on-site to produce a range of high-value derivatives, including ethylene oxide, mono-ethylene glycol, ethoxylates, low-density and linear low-density polyethylene, and Ziegler and Guerbet alcohols. Sasol's customers use these products as ingredients in detergents, fragrances, metalworking and lubrication fluids, abrasives, paints and coatings, film, food packaging, personal care products, and many more applications and end-markets. The remaining 10 percent of the ethylene will be sold on the merchant market and supply Sasol's share of its high-density polyethylene joint venture with INEOS in Texas.

The utilities and infrastructure systems that enable the entire project are fully operational. The linear low-density polyethylene and ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol units achieved beneficial operation earlier this year. At press time, the low-density polyethylene unit was expected to achieve beneficial operation by November, while the Ziegler alcohol, ethoxylates and Guerbet alcohol units are on track to achieve beneficial operation in early 2020.

"With the first three units commissioned, plants representing more than 60 percent of the project's total output are now on line," said Sasol Joint President and CEO Bongani Nqwababa. "Our construction and commissioning teams are working flat out to deliver the rest of the units between November 2019 and by first quarter of 2020."

At present, the cracker continues to operate stably at a capacity utilization of around 50 percent. The current output is utilized by the LCCP's downstream units, and the remainder is sold to external customers. The company will continue to focus on improving the ethylene quality and ramp up the plant in accordance with its plans.

To date, the project has generated more than 800 full-time quality manufacturing jobs, with up to 6,500 people on-site during construction, $4 billion going to Louisiana businesses and nearly $200 million in local and state taxes.

For more information, visit www.sasol.com or call (337) 494-5140.