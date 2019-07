BP Whiting refinery

BP plans to shut the small gasoline-producing unit at its 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery for a planned overhaul by mid-August, said sources familiar with plant operations, Reuters reported.

The 65,000-bpd gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 600 (FCCU 600) will be shut along with other units at the Whiting refinery, the sources said.