Port Arthur LNG receives federal authorization for liquefaction-export project in Texas

Sempra Energy Port Arthur LNG Export Facility

Sempra Energy announced that its subsidiary, Port Arthur LNG, LLC, received authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to site, construct and operate its natural gas liquefaction-export facility under development in Jefferson County, Texas.

“With today’s FERC order and the commercial momentum of the Port Arthur LNG project, we are one step closer to reaching a final investment decision and delivering low-cost, reliable and clean U.S. natural gas to world markets,” said Carlos Ruiz Sacristán, chairman and CEO of Sempra North American Infrastructure. “Port Arthur LNG should help us achieve our goal to become one of the largest exporters of North American liquefied natural gas (LNG). We are grateful to all of our stakeholders for supporting this important infrastructure project that is expected to create thousands of jobs and provide economic benefits for years to come.”

The Port Arthur LNG project is expected to include two liquefaction trains, up to three LNG storage tanks and associated facilities that will enable the export of approximately 11 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG. The FERC order also approved the construction of the Texasand Louisiana connector pipeline projects that will provide natural gas transportation for the new liquefaction facilities.

In December 2018, Port Arthur LNG and the Polish Oil & Gas Company signed a definitive 20-year sale-and-purchase agreement for two Mtpa of LNG from the Port Arthur LNG project, subject to certain conditions. Last year, Sempra LNG selected Bechtel as the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contractor for the project, subject to reaching a definitive agreement.

Port Arthur LNG received authorization from the Department of Energy (DOE) in August 2015 to export domestically produced natural gas to countries with which the U.S. has free trade agreements and has a pending application to export natural gas to non-free trade agreement countries.

Development of the Port Arthur LNG project is contingent upon obtaining additional customer commitments, completing the required commercial agreements, securing all necessary permits, obtaining financing, incentives and other factors, and reaching a final investment decision.