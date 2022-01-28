Petroleum Service Corporation announces name change to PSC Group

Petroleum Service Corporation, a North American leader in product handling, site logistics, and sustainability services for the petrochemical and refining industries, announced that it has changed its legal name to PSC Group LLC.

The new name represents the expanded scope of services and solutions the growing company now offers in its 70th year of operation.

"Since our founding as the nation's first shoreside tankerman service in 1952, PSC has continued to evolve and expand services through the years to respond to our customers' changing needs and bring more value to their operations. For example, we now offer railcar repair and sustainability services alongside the marine and plant logistics services we've traditionally provided," said PSC Group CEO Joel Dickerson.

"Our mission to be the best at what we do has not changed, and this rebranding aligns with the services and solutions we provide our customers today," he said. "We remain focused on the values that have been the foundation for our long-term success: people, service, and commitment."

With the name change, PSC has launched a new corporate website at www.pscgroup.com. The site includes expanded information regarding the company's various lines of business, contact forms, and case studies.

PSC also recently completed construction of a new 25,000 square-foot office building in Pasadena, Texas. The office is located at 5025 Preston Avenue and serves as the company's headquarters. Staff moved into the new building in early January.

"We were operating out of two buildings in Pasadena with much of our staff working remotely due to a lack of space. We're pleased to have our Houston-area leaders and support staff back together in a new modern space that offers ample room for additional growth," said Dickerson.

The new facility includes office space for 90 employees working in operations, human resources, information technology, finance, training and development. It also features a large staff training area and multiple conference rooms.